Make-A-Wish Minnesota Grants 4-Year-Old Boy Helicopter Ride

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Sky 4 news helicopter usually goes up in the air to gather video, but on Sunday it had a very different task.
Trenton, a 4-year-old boy, spent nearly the first year of his life in the NIC-U. His mother says he’s currently living with liver failure and right-heart failure.
On Sunday, Make-a-Wish Minnesota granted Trenton a ride to remember. His mother said he’d been in a helicopter before, but for medical reasons. She said despite being in route to the hospital for that ride, he loved it.
Sunday, he got to sit back, relax and enjoy the view from Sky 4.
“It’s everything to him. We always like to say that we give him life every day versus the other way around. His medical condition is pretty tough, but everything we do we want to give him life. He has been talking about this for weeks, he was up really early this morning,” Heidi Feyereisen, Trenton’s mother, said.
Before his flight, Trenton also got to go see some cool cars in Minneapolis and eat lunch at the Redstone American Grill.