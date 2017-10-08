Tin Fish Closes Lake Calhoun, Braemar Golf Club Locations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular lakeside eatery closed for the season on Sunday, and for good.
Sunday was the last day for customers to enjoy an outdoor meal at Tin Fish on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis. After 14 years, the owners decided not to renew their lease with the city.
Tin Fish also had a location in Edina at the clubhouse at Braemar Golf Club, but owners recently reached an agreement with the city to close the restaurant. It had been at Braemar since April of 2015.
It’s not yet clear if or when a new restaurant will open in the space at Lake Calhoun.