Will We See Our First Freeze This Week?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – We had a gorgeous Sunday to cap off the weekend, but some big changes are on the way as we head back to work and school on Monday.
Hopefully you got outside and enjoyed your Sunday. It was a day dominated by sunny skies and a high in the 70s. But we could see our first frost of the fall this week, so cover those outdoor flowers and plants.
WCCO Meteorologist Molly Rosenblatt says our Monday will be cool, breezy and cloudy as we’ll struggle to get to 60 degrees. The Monday night into Tuesday, it’ll get downright chilly.
The north half of the Twin Cities metro and central to northern Minnesota will be under a freeze watch. Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 20s to low 30s, so you’ll want to either cover your outdoor flowers or bring them inside.
The sun returns Tuesday and temperatures slowly increase through the week. But it won’t last long as highs will be in the 50s this weekend.