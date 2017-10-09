After Missing 3 Games, Bradford Active Vs. Bears

Filed Under: Minnesota Vikings, Sam Bradford

CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was active for Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears after missing the previous three because of a left knee injury.

Bradford experienced swelling and soreness following a strong season opener against New Orleans and sought a second opinion from the surgeon who performed both his ACL reconstructions, Dr. James Andrews.

Bradford practiced on a limited basis last week and said Friday he was feeling “night and day” better. The Vikings dropped two of three with Case Keenum filling in.

Receiver Michael Floyd was active after serving a four-game suspension. His punishment stemmed from a drunken driving arrest while with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bears were without linebacker Willie Young (triceps) and cornerback Marcus Cooper (back).

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch