Police: Teens Burglarize Car, Lead Police On Chase, Crash Into House In St. Michael

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teenage boys are in custody after police say they led officers on a high speed chase around Wright County early Sunday morning.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office say they got a call of a burglary at around 12:30 a.m. A homeowner reported seeing someone walk away from his open garage, get into a car and drive away. When he checked his car in the garage, he told police there were items missing.
A deputy found the car in Buffalo Township and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off. Eventually, the deputy lost the car around St. Michael.
Another deputy spotted the car in the town of Hanover and tried to pull it over, but it fled once more. Eventually, deputies say the car crashed into a vacant house on the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue in St. Michael. The two 16-year-old boys inside the car suffered minor injuries and were arrested. Deputies say the car they were driving was listed as stolen.