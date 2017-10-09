In Cook’s Absence, Latavius Murray Ready To Take Over

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings are in Chicago to face the Bears for Monday Night Football.
It’s an NFC North Division showdown on the national stage, and the Vikings will be without one of their top offensive weapons the rest of the season. Dalvin Cook tore his ACL last week, ending what had started as a promising rookie season.
But before the Vikings drafted Cook in the second round, they signed Latavius Murray in free agency. He was poised to fill the void after Adrian Peterson’s departure, and everything changed when Cook took off.
But is Murray ready to be the Vikings featured back? Are the Vikings ready to hand him that role? He’s battled his own ankle injury and has not looked explosive. The bottom line is someone has to step up and make plays.
“I think the biggest thing was Dalvin had unbelievable big play ability in a lot of different ways,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “And so we’re going to have to continue to look for more ways to implement some big plays in the offense probably.”
Murray has 14 carries for 38 yards and two catches for eight yards in limited action so far this season. But he’s about to get a lot busier.
“I don’t think it’s any different from the previous times. It’s just when I’m in there and now if it’s a lot more, I need to be productive,” Murray said. “I mean really productive.