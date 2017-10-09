Vandals Dig Holes On Green At Princeton Golf Course

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with a golf course north of the Twin Cities metro are offering a reward to help find vandals who caused damage to the course over the weekend.
Officials with Princeton Golf Course say a person or people vandalized the green on the second hole of the golf course. Pictures posted to the course’s Facebook page show holes that were dug in several spots on the second green at the course.
Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact the Princeton Golf Course. The course is located about an hour north of Minneapolis.