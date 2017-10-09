Vandals Dig Holes On Green At Princeton Golf Course

Filed Under: Princeton Golf Course, Vandalism

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with a golf course north of the Twin Cities metro are offering a reward to help find vandals who caused damage to the course over the weekend.

Officials with Princeton Golf Course say a person or people vandalized the green on the second hole of the golf course. Pictures posted to the course’s Facebook page show holes that were dug in several spots on the second green at the course.

princeton golf vandalism 2 Vandals Dig Holes On Green At Princeton Golf Course

(credit: Princeton Golf Course/Facebook)

princeton golf vandalism 1 Vandals Dig Holes On Green At Princeton Golf Course

(credit: Princeton Golf Course/Facebook)

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact the Princeton Golf Course. The course is located about an hour north of Minneapolis.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch