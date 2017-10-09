Overnight Fire Destroys Bar In Spring Valley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An overnight fire completely destroyed a bar along the main drag of a small southern Minnesota town.
Officials in Spring Valley say that Johnny Ringo’s Bar and Grille, on 112 South Broadway, was a total loss, adding that the restaurant is the second building on the same block to be destroyed.
The 911 call of the fire came in just before 3 a.m. Monday. Firefighters from multiple departments responded to knockdown the flames.
Nearby apartments were evacuated. No injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.