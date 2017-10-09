Twins Sign Manager Paul Molitor To 3-Year Contract Extension

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Paul Molitor will return as manager after helping lead the Minnesota Twins to the American League playoffs for the first time in seven years.
The Twins announced Monday Molitor is receiving a three-year contract extension. Molitor was in the final year of a three-year contract as manager.
Molitor, a St. Paul native, helped the Twins make history this season. They became the first team in MLB history to make the playoffs after losing more than 100 games the season before. In 2016, the Twins finished 59-103.
The Twins season ended Oct. 3 in an 8-4 loss to the Yankees in the American League Wild Card game. Second basemen Brian Dozier said after the game he speaks for the entire team when he says he wanted Molitor back. Molitor is a candidate to win the American League Manager of the Year.
While Molitor will return, it’s unclear if there will be other changes made to the coaching staff.