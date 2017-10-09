Zimmer Anticipates Bradford Will Play Against Bears

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings are in Chicago to face the Bears on Monday Night Football, and it appears Sam Bradford will be getting the start at quarterback.
According to reports, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told ESPN’s Monday Night Football production crew Sunday that he anticipates Bradford will play against the Bears. Bradford has missed three straight games with knee issues on the same knee that he has had surgically repaired twice.
Bradford opened the regular season with one of the best performances of his career, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the New Orleans Saints. In Bradford’s absence, Case Keenum has gone 1-2 with the Vikings as the quarterback.
Two weeks ago, Keenum passed for 369 yards and three scores as the Vikings beat Tampa Bay.
But last week, the Vikings lost to the Detroit Lions 14-7, and lost their starting running back for the season as Dalvin Cook suffered a torn ACL.
With Cook out, Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon will handle running back duties. The Vikings will need a big game from Bradford, who will also have Michael Floyd back from a four-game suspension. The Vikings historically have played poorly at Soldier Field. Last year, they were dominated in a 20-10 loss on Halloween night.
It’s a game you can watch on WCCO-TV.
One Comment