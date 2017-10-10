Report: Adrian Peterson Traded To Cardinals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is now also reportedly a former member of the New Orleans Saints.

According to reports, Peterson was traded Tuesday to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional draft pick. He played just four games with the Saints, and was averaging just three yards per carry. In his return to Minnesota, Peterson had just six carries for 18 yards as the Vikings beat the Saints 29-19.

Peterson was seen voicing his displeasure to head coach Sean Payton during the game.

Peterson signed with the Saints in the offseason after being released by the Vikings. He spent 10 seasons in Minnesota.

For the season, Peterson has 27 carries for 81 yards. He had just four yards in last Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Saints were on the bye this week.

