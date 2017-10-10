Police: 13-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head In South Minneapolis

Filed Under: Minneapolis, Shooting, South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police say a shooting Monday night on the city’s south side left a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. near the 2400 block of Ogema Place in the city’s Phillips neighborhood.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch