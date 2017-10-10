Police: 13-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police say a shooting Monday night on the city’s south side left a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. near the 2400 block of Ogema Place in the city’s Phillips neighborhood.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.
The shooting remains under investigation.