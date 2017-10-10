Puppy Returned After Being Stolen From S.D. Cop Recovering From Surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A South Dakota police officer’s puppy is home safe after being stolen in a burglary last month, driven to Minneapolis and let loose in the city.

Poppy, a 4-month-old German Shepherd, was taken from her home in Aberdeen on Sept. 30. Her owner, Aberdeen police officer Briston Bruce, was in the hospital after emergency brain surgery when burglars broke into his home and stole Poppy.

Investigators connected one of the suspects to Eden Prairie. A detective in south metro city quickly learned that the puppy had been let loose in Minneapolis.

Eden Prairie police say the detective and his wife searched on missing pet websites in the area, hoping to find Poppy. It wasn’t long before they saw a picture that looked like the 4-month-old pup.

Two neighbors in south Minneapolis had found the dog wandering and took her in. They also brought her to a veterinarian to look for an ID chip, but none was found.

Eventually, the Eden Prairie detective was able to confirm that the dog was indeed Poppy. As it happens, an Aberdeen police sergeant was in Minneapolis and able to take Poppy back to South Dakota.

Poppy was safely reunited with her family. Her owner is recovering from emergency brain surgery to remove a tennis-ball-sized tumor. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help him and his family.

Eden Prairie police say one of the burglary suspects was arrested in Aberdeen. The case remains under investigation.