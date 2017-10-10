Police Seek Help Finding Vulnerable Adult Hitchhiking At Truck Stops

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult who appears to be hitchhiking at truck stops.
The Fergus Falls Police Department says 27-year-old Shaylia Helland left her group home last week and appears to be getting rides from truckers. She was last known to be at the Rogers Truck Stop outside the Twin Cities on Friday morning.
Helland has allegedly told truckers that she is trying to get to New Jersey or Dallas and that she is fleeing an abusing relationship in Canada. Police say she might be using her Cherokee name: Akecheta Halona.
Authorities say Helland walks “very bow-legged” and suffers from mental illness.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Fergus Falls police at 218-332-5555.