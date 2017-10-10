Police Seek Help Finding Vulnerable Adult Hitchhiking At Truck Stops

Filed Under: Missing Person, Missing Woman, Vulnerable Adult

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult who appears to be hitchhiking at truck stops.

helland Police Seek Help Finding Vulnerable Adult Hitchhiking At Truck Stops

(credit: Fergus Falls Police Department)

The Fergus Falls Police Department says 27-year-old Shaylia Helland left her group home last week and appears to be getting rides from truckers. She was last known to be at the Rogers Truck Stop outside the Twin Cities on Friday morning.

Helland has allegedly told truckers that she is trying to get to New Jersey or Dallas and that she is fleeing an abusing relationship in Canada. Police say she might be using her Cherokee name: Akecheta Halona.

shaylia helland 2 Police Seek Help Finding Vulnerable Adult Hitchhiking At Truck Stops

(credit: Fergus Falls Police Department)

Authorities say Helland walks “very bow-legged” and suffers from mental illness.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Fergus Falls police at 218-332-5555.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch