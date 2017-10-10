Sheriff: Suspect Robs St. Louis County Store Holding Hatchet

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who robbed a northern Minnesota store with a hatchet on Monday.
Authorities responded at about 7:24 p.m. to a report of a robbery at the Lakeland Store in Biwabik Township. The suspect entered the store wearing a facemask and was holding a hatchet in his hand. He demanded money from a cashier and then left the store.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Anthony Theodore Wagoner of Crookston. He is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you should not approach him and call 911 immediately.
Authorities say nobody was hurt in the robbery, and the incident is under investigation.