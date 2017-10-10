St. Paul School Cafeteria Workers Vote To Authorize Strike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cafeteria workers at St. Paul public schools have voted in favor of authorizing a strike.
Teamsters Local 320 says 92 percent of the district’s 300-plus nutrition services employees voted Tuesday.
A joint mediation session between the Teamsters and the district is set for Tuesday, Oct. 24. If negotiations fail, workers could go on strike as early as November.
Union officials say the workers are the lowest paid in the district, which is not giving them a raise in 2017.
Nutrition services employees are also the only group in the district that will not start receiving $15 per hour by next year.
Jim Vollmer, the district’s assistant director of employee and labor relations, say they are hopeful they can reach an agreement with the union.
“We’ve prioritized the needs of our lowest paid workers and offered the union starting wages of $15 an hour,” Vollmer said.
District officials say they are “fully prepared” to keep serving meals to students in the event of a strike.