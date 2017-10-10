Crews Battle Large House Fire Near St. Paul Cathedral

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Crews are on the scene of a large fire at a house near the Cathedral of St. Paul Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Paul Fire Department responded to the fire just after 11 a.m. at 251 Dayton Avenue in the Cathedral Hill neighborhood, across the street from the Cathedral. When firefighters arrived, they had to fight the blaze defensively from the exterior due to heavy fire and structural conditions deteriorating.

Firefighters had to set up aerial streams to fight the blaze from above and were dealing with low water conditions.

There have been no reports of injuries, and it’s not known if anybody was inside the home when the fire started.

