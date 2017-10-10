Hundreds Of Metro Students Learn CPR, AEDs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of students got a break from school Tuesday for some important life-saving training.

Senior Noah Bundrock is one of more than 500 students that were trained in CPR and AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School.

“I feel like I could do it in a situation,” Bundrock said.

High school seniors all the way down to seventh graders learned the steps: call 911, compress and clear to use an AED, if available.

“Every single one of our students I believe will be touched by some sort of heart failure within their families, somewhere else,” Principal Jason Mix said. “It’s such an awesome opportunity for them to learn a lifesaving technique.”

It’s the second time the school in Howard Lake has hosted the massive training event with local fire and medical agencies.

“I had a heart attack first that turned into a sudden cardiac arrest,” said Wayne Mueller, who survived his episode in 2001.

Mueller now works with the Minnesota Sudden Cardiac Arrest Survivors Network and speaks at trainings like the one at HLWW High School.

He says an important piece of advice is to not hesitate to help if you think someone is in trouble.

“You fear you’re going to hurt the person [but] they’re already dying,” Mueller said. “Do something.”

A state law went to effect in 2014 to ensure students between seventh and twelfth grade receive CPR and AED training of some kind at least once before they graduate.

“Anything can happen anywhere and I think it’s just really beneficial to know that you can save a life whenever, and that you have the knowledge to do so,” said senior Kaitlyn Decker.

