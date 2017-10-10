Minnesota Parents File Suit Over Tribal Court Custody Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Minnesota parents are banding together to try and change state policy when it comes to custody of American Indian children. They say Minnesota is not following federal policy and children are not being properly protected.

The parents along with their attorney held a news conference announcing a new lawsuit. They say instead of being heard in state court, their custody cases are going straight to tribal courts, and the non-Native parent isn’t getting a fair shot.

It all boils down to this — the Minnesota policy guide that counties use to determine who has jurisdiction in custody cases when one parent is Native and the other is not.

The DHS guide suggests custody disputes should go to tribal council, but the new lawsuit argues that is not how federal law works, these cases should first go to state court and then a parent can object against it ending up in tribal court.

James Nguyen says he only has partial custody of his 3-year-old daughter, despite the fact he caught his ex using heroin. He says his custody case, which is in tribal court, is favoring his wife, who is Native.

“You’re trying to fight for your right to be a parent and to protect your kid, and that’s just not what the framework is set for over there,” Nguyen said.

Michelle Steinhoff of Lakeville says she’s been fighting for rights in tribal court since her son was born, 15 years ago.

“I don’t wish this upon anybody,” she said. “It’s a horrific experience and it’s traumatic, and it consumes your whole life. It really does, and things need to change.”

Attorney Erick Kaardal is trying to do just that. He says the Minnesota DHS handbook is giving counties information that contradicts federal law, and that custody cases involving off reservation children should first be heard in a state court, not just a tribal court.

“Why this matters for Minnesotans in general is the tribal courts are not set up to adjudicate child custody issues between a parent and a non-member parent,” Kaardal said. “It’s just, sort of, a court for the tribe.”

DHS says they have not seen a lawsuit filed, so they have no comment.

A Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community’s representative responded, saying:

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, a federally-recognized tribe, takes seriously our duty to protect the health, welfare and safety of our tribal member children. We believe in the fairness of our tribal court system, which has been in place for nearly 30 years. The Community views these matters as personal and private and will not discuss them publicly.