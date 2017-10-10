Rudolph, Vikings Celebrate TD With Good Ol’ Game Of ‘Duck, Duck, Gray Duck’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings had an interesting touchdown celebration in their win Monday night – and it brought back an old debate.

They were leading 3-2 when quarterback Case Keenum hit Kyle Rudolph for a 13-yard touchdown.

The celebration? A short game of “duck, duck goose.” Or as Minnesotans play it, “duck, duck grey duck.”

“It’s not gray duck, it’s goose. Where I come from in Texas, it’s goose,” Keenum said after the game. “And Kyle (Rudolph) called it ‘duck, duck, goose’ in the huddle right before the play. Obviously, Kyle is a goose fan as well. I’ve never actually heard of gray duck. What is a gray duck.”

The Vikings beat Chicago Bears 20-17.

