‘A Little TLC’: Longtime School Nurse Talks On Keeping Kids Healthy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Carol Berg has been taking temperatures in St. Paul schools for 20 years. Her goal is to keep bugs out of Four Seasons A+ Elementary, and she does it with education and a dose of TLC.

Berg started her career in pediatric nursing but believes the school setting is where she belongs.

“I love the kids, I love the communities, I love working together with families,” she said. “It’s kind of a public health setting.”

She’s in charge of keeping the student body healthy, especially during cold and flu season.

“We just watch for all those signs and symptoms, fevers, coughs, colds and getting kids home if they are feverish or sick,” she said.

Some of the kids she treats are indeed ill, others are in need of something else.

“Somedays it’s lots of frequent flyers,” she said. “I think it’s a reset button to give them a little TLC, tell them your mom sent you here to learn and you got to get back in the class room to learn.”

Helping students get that reset is truly rewarding. The stellar immune system acquired from being a school nurse is the cherry on top.

“I have lots and lots of sick days that I haven’t had to take which is great,” she said.