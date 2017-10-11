Organic Granola Recalled Because It Could Contain Unlisted Almonds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – General Mills is recalling boxes of an organic granola because it could contain almonds and the allergen is not declared on the box.
The Minneapolis-based cereal maker says boxes of Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola produced between July 15-16 are being recalled.
So far, there have been no reports of illness.
The company says that consumers with nut allergies should not consume the granola with the following code dates: 20MAR2018JK and 21MAR2018JK.
General Mills is offering a replacement or a full refund.
Consmers with questions or recall requests are asked to call General Mills at 1-800-624-4123.