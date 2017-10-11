Hope Chest For Breast Cancer: Donate today at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here.

Organic Granola Recalled Because It Could Contain Unlisted Almonds

Filed Under: General Mills, Recall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – General Mills is recalling boxes of an organic granola because it could contain almonds and the allergen is not declared on the box.

granola recall Organic Granola Recalled Because It Could Contain Unlisted Almonds

(credit: General Mills)

The Minneapolis-based cereal maker says boxes of Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola produced between July 15-16 are being recalled.

So far, there have been no reports of illness.

The company says that consumers with nut allergies should not consume the granola with the following code dates: 20MAR2018JK and 21MAR2018JK.

General Mills is offering a replacement or a full refund.

Consmers with questions or recall requests are asked to call General Mills at 1-800-624-4123.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch