Police: Cat Scratch Leads To Gunfire In Lakeville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Lakeville say a man became so angry after a cat scratched his daughter that he fired his handgun outside his home.
According to police, last week officers were dispatched to the report of a man actively shooting a handgun outside a residence on Anthony Drive.
When officers arrived, they arrested a 23-year-old man and recovered a handgun that had been hidden before they arrived.
Police say the suspect got into an argument over a cat scratching his daughter. After the argument, the man allegedly fired several .40 caliber rounds into the air outside his resident and also hit a home. Police did not say what the man was shooting at.
Police say fortunately no one was injured.
The man was jailed on a second-degree assault charge. An investigation is ongoing.