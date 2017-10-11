Hope Chest For Breast Cancer: Donate today at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here.

Police: Cat Scratch Leads To Gunfire In Lakeville

Filed Under: Lakeville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Lakeville say a man became so angry after a cat scratched his daughter that he fired his handgun outside his home.

According to police, last week officers were dispatched to the report of a man actively shooting a handgun outside a residence on Anthony Drive.

When officers arrived, they arrested a 23-year-old man and recovered a handgun that had been hidden before they arrived.

Police say the suspect got into an argument over a cat scratching his daughter. After the argument, the man allegedly fired several .40 caliber rounds into the air outside his resident and also hit a home. Police did not say what the man was shooting at.

Police say fortunately no one was injured.

The man was jailed on a second-degree assault charge. An investigation is ongoing.

