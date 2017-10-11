Minn. Nonprofit Celebrates 15 Years Of Helping Those Affected By Breast Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota-based nonprofit Hope Chest for Breast Cancer is celebrating 15 years of helping families with many basic needs.

Partnering with Twin Cities and Rochester hospitals, Hope Chest serves some 500 families per year that are impacted by breast cancer.

The store locations are in Bloomington and Wayzata.

Founder Barbara Hensley left her corporate job 15 years ago to start the non-profit Hope Chest for Breast Cancer.

“I lost both my sisters and my mother to breast cancer,” Hensley said.

Both of Hensley’s sister lost their battles in their 40s.

Hensley vowed to try to make the battle against breast cancer easier for more families.

“Every day, I count my lucky stars that I’ve been able to do this,” Hensley said.

Hope Chest locations sell all items at a discount.

“We have upscale furniture, decorative accessories, designer women’s clothing that is all donated to us,” Hensley explained.

Then, with help from several local hospitals, patients get funds from those sales to help with anything from meals to bills.

Hensley says people in treatment for breast cancer lose 44 days of work on average.

With each item sold, Hensley is grateful families benefit and her dream is realized.