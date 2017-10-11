Hope Chest For Breast Cancer: Donate today at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here.

St. Paul Winter Carnival Cancels 2018 Ice Palace

Filed Under: Ice Palace Project, St. Paul Winter Carnival

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Due to a lack of financial support, St. Paul Winter Carnival officials said Wednesday they have canceled the annual Ice Palace Project.

Ice Cold Events, LLC, runs the annual project that’s part of the St. Paul Winter Carnival. The group spent considerable time working with possible funders and sponsors, but couldn’t guarantee enough money for the project to move forward.

The group built an ice place when the Super Bowl was at the Metrodome in 1992. The construction costs forced the St. Paul Winter Carnival Association to file for bankruptcy, despite 2.5 million people seeing the ice palace.

Officials say this year’s structure would have required a minimum budget of $5 million.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival will run for an extra week next year to connect with Super Bowl-related events. It will run from Jan. 25, to Feb. 10, 2018.

