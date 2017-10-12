Police: Teen Purse Thief Kicked, Dragged 70-Year-Old Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 16-year-old boy from Coon Rapids was arrested Wednesday after a 70-year-old woman was injured in a robbery in St. Cloud on Sunday, according to police.
St. Cloud police responded to the incident just before 5 p.m. at Macy’s at 4201 West Division Street. When officers arrived, they located a 70-year-old female victim. An investigation showed the juvenile male followed the woman into the store, grabbed her purse from her shoulder and attempted to pull it off.
Police say the woman fell to the ground, and the suspect dragged her, kicked her and stole her purse. A witness chased after the suspect, who eventually dropped the purse in the Target parking lot. Police say no weapons were used during the robbery.
The victim received minor, non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect, who was reported as a runaway, was located and arrested Wednesday night in St. Cloud. The juvenile was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for a psychological evaluation and then taken to the Stearns County Jail to be but into the juvenile detention facility. The boy is being held on aggravated robbery.
The suspect has not been identified.