Denny Hecker Moved To Minimum-Security Duluth Prison

Filed Under: Denny Hecker, Duluth, Prison

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former car dealer and convicted con man is back in Minnesota.

Online prison records show Denny Hecker is now at the federal prison in Duluth.

denny hecker Denny Hecker Moved To Minimum Security Duluth Prison

(credit: CBS)

Hecker pleaded guilty to bankruptcy and wire fraud in 2010.

The FBI said the former auto mogul faked documents to get loans to keep his business afloat and to pay for his extravagant lifestyle.

A judge sent Hecker to prison for 10 years.

The facility in Duluth is a minimum security prison camp.

Hecker could get out sometime in the next year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch