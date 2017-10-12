Denny Hecker Moved To Minimum-Security Duluth Prison

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former car dealer and convicted con man is back in Minnesota.
Online prison records show Denny Hecker is now at the federal prison in Duluth.
Hecker pleaded guilty to bankruptcy and wire fraud in 2010.
The FBI said the former auto mogul faked documents to get loans to keep his business afloat and to pay for his extravagant lifestyle.
A judge sent Hecker to prison for 10 years.
The facility in Duluth is a minimum security prison camp.
Hecker could get out sometime in the next year.