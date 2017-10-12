Corporate ‘Giving Garden’ Grows Veggies For Those In Need

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s harvest time at the Giving Garden, which is located on the Blue Cross Blue Shield corporate campus in Eagan.
The gardeners are all employees who tend to the garden each week. On Thursday, WCCO’s cameras visited on the last day of the harvest.
Employees started the program 10 years ago. They grow vegetables for food shelves, specializing in pricier vegetables that are harder for people in need to obtain.
Magda Surrisi was one of the employees to start the program, which produces everything from Swiss chard to okra.
“My favorite part is actually being out here with our volunteers,” Surrisi said. “They end up having such a great time.”
Since the Giving Garden started, 19 other companies have started similar gardens.
