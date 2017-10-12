Corporate ‘Giving Garden’ Grows Veggies For Those In Need

“My favorite part is actually being out here with our volunteers,” Surrisi said. “They end up having such a great time.”

Magda Surrisi was one of the employees to start the program, which produces everything from Swiss chard to okra.

Employees started the program 10 years ago. They grow vegetables for food shelves, specializing in pricier vegetables that are harder for people in need to obtain.

The gardeners are all employees who tend to the garden each week. On Thursday, WCCO’s cameras visited on the last day of the harvest.

