Jordan Police To High Schoolers: Don’t Toilet Paper Homes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Jordan are warning high school students that if they litter area homes with toilet paper, they could face criminal charges.
The Jordan Police Department issued the warning Wednesday night as it’s Homecoming Week at Jordan High School. Authorities have seen at least two incidents of toilet paper and garbage being thrown across yards.
Authorities say if anyone is toilet papering homes, throwing trash or garbage into yards or doing things that could cause damage, they could face criminal charges if caught. Those charges include littering, disorderly conduct, damage to property, curfew and trespassing.
Police say citizens don’t find the actions, despite it being Homecoming Week, funny and it’s upsetting residents. Homeowners are encouraged to contact the Jordan Police Department if they see it taking place.