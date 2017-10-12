1, 2 (Crunch) 3! Tootsie Pops Are Minnesota’s Top Halloween Treat

Bite Of Minnesota: Peanut Sauce & Veggie SpiralsIf you're anything like me, you are trying to adjust to the cooler temperatures (okay, cold temperatures - it was 35 degrees walking into work yesterday). My body is craving food. Lots of it. As much as I want to eat pasta and pizza and other heavy dishes, I know it's all about balance so I try to work in a few full flavored and veggie heavy meals each day so I can still indulge in those carb-heavy dishes.