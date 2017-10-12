1, 2 (Crunch) 3! Tootsie Pops Are Minnesota’s Top Halloween Treat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Halloween candy is big business, and just about everyone has a favorite.
Expectations are that Americans will spend about $2.7 billion on trick-or-treat candy this year.
And every state has its top sellers.
In Minnesota, they say Tootsie Roll Pops are the big seller, followed by Skittles and Almond Joy.
In Wisconsin, Starburst comes out on top, followed by Butterfingers and Jolly Ranchers.
Iowa has a chocolate-filled slate, with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups at the top of the list, followed by M&M’s and Butterfingers.
South Dakota is also topped by Starburst, but North Dakotans opt for Hot Tamales.