1, 2 (Crunch) 3! Tootsie Pops Are Minnesota’s Top Halloween Treat

Filed Under: Candy, Halloween

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Halloween candy is big business, and just about everyone has a favorite.

Expectations are that Americans will spend about $2.7 billion on trick-or-treat candy this year.

And every state has its top sellers.

In Minnesota, they say Tootsie Roll Pops are the big seller, followed by Skittles and Almond Joy.

In Wisconsin, Starburst comes out on top, followed by Butterfingers and Jolly Ranchers.

Iowa has a chocolate-filled slate, with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups at the top of the list, followed by M&M’s and Butterfingers.

South Dakota is also topped by Starburst, but North Dakotans opt for Hot Tamales.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch