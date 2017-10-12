New Richmond Mourns Death Of Student Killed In Crash

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WCCO) — Students and staff at New Richmond High School are mourning the loss of one of their own who was killed in a car crash.

“It’s a very trying time in our community,” said Patrick Olson, the New Richmond superintendent of schools. “She was a very optimistic and determined young woman. She was liked by all.”

Sixteen-year-old Megan Bennig was more than just a student at New Richmond High. She was on the girls soccer team and was known throughout the school as someone anyone could talk to.

“Certainly, our focus is our students and our staff,” Olson said.

He says the district brought in counselors, psychologists and chaplains to help ease the pain many are dealing with.

The tragic accident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of County Road G and 140th Street.

Investigators say Bennig’s car was in the intersection, when she was hit by a semi-truck. She died at the scene.

Bennig’s classmates and teachers were too overwhelmed to speak to our cameras.

All want to wrap their arms around the Bennig family, a family with close ties to the district.

Both of Bennig’s parents are educators.

“We’re here to support the Bennig family,” Olson said. “Trent has been a computer science teacher with us and his wife is also an educator. They give their lives to students, and we’re here to support them and their family.”

This is the second death of a student the New Richmond School district has dealt with this week.

Earlier in the week, a 10-year-old girl who attended one of the city’s three elementary schools was hit and killed while riding her bicycle.