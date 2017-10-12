New Richmond, Wis. Student Killed In Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Grief counselors will be at New Richmond High School in Wisconsin on Thursday after a student was killed in a crash.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Megan Bennig died from the crash in Richmond Township, Wis., Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Hudson Observer, the teen’s car was hit by a semi-trailer as she was turning onto a County Road around 3. The 19-year-old semi-truck driver was not hurt.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is working to determine what caused the crash.