10 Protests Against Trump’s Latest Travel Ban To Be Held In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several protests are planned across Minneapolis Thursday evening to demonstrate against the Trump administration’s latest travel ban.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says 10 separate protests will be held throughout the city, mostly in the downtown area. (A map of the protests can be found here).

10 Protests Against Trump's Latest Travel Ban To Be Held In Minneapolis

(credit: Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Jaylani Hussein, CAIR-MN’s executive director, says the president’s latest travel ban – which includes the non-Muslim-majority countries of Venezuela and North Korea – is still “racist, unconstitutional and discriminatory” against Muslims.

“The president began his administration by excluding Muslims from the United States and is now expressing deep-seated prejudice toward other immigrant communities,” Hussein said. “His bias, bigotry, and discrimination continue to seep into his policies in violation of the Constitution, disrespecting our country’s history, laws and values.”

Thursday’s protests are slated to start at 4:30 p.m. and go until 6 p.m.

The president’s latest travel ban is scheduled to take effect on Oct. 18. It will apply to Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. It’s stated purpose is to enhance vetting capabilities and processes for detecting entry into the U.S by terrorists.

It is already facing legal challenges.

