Get Ready: Flakes Could Fly In Northern Minnesota Saturday Night

Filed Under: Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts Minnesota could be dealing with the first sights of snow this weekend.

According to WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer, snowflakes could fall in pockets of northern late Saturday night, though nothing is likely to accumulate.

(credit: CBS)

Areas in the arrowhead and north of Brainerd could see a few snowflakes in the air as temperatures drop to the mid 30s or even below freezing sometime after 10 p.m. Saturday and into early Sunday morning. Those flakes will be mixed with rain across most of the state — everyone’s favorite combination of precipitation.

The forecast still doesn’t hold a candle to our Oct. 12 forecast in 2009 — Shaffer says there was 2.5 inches of snow on the ground, with about 0.3 inches just a few days earlier.

