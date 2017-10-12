The Historic Village of Carver

Just west of the metro off Highway 212 is the village of Carver. It was an early river town, founded in 1852 by a Scandinavian settler because of its proximity to the junction of the Minnesota River and Carver Creek. Named after Johnathon Carver, a British explorer who came to Minnesota in 1766 and spent time with the Dakota near the Minnesota River. It became a prosperous river town, and later a prominent railroad town.

Though times are quieter now, there are several blocks of historic buildings in Carver’s center, and in 1980 all the original buildings were added to the National Register of Historic Places. Today, you can take a self-guided walking tour and see history, including the Presbyterian Church above that was built in 1913.

Ms. Mac’s Antiques, an occasional shop (as are several in Carver), originally started life as a commercial building around 1880, eventually morphing into a saloon, then a grocery store, barbershop, and cafe.

Carver Flowers was built in 1870 as a hardware and farm implement store that stayed in business for nearly a century.

Rosehips & Willow, an occasional shop featuring vintage furniture, home decor, and gifts, now occupies a former bank built in 1908.

Appropriately, Lisa’s Place Bar & Grill is an incarnation of its original function: The John Leonard Saloon, built in 1887 by Swedish immigrant John Leonard. It also has the distinction of having been the workplace of one Andrew Tapper, the only person in Carver County history to be hanged, for murder.

Lisa’s also has an appropriate tribute to the wild river life on its side.

And who could possibly resist this occasional vintage candy and toy store, housed in the former Minnesota Valley Oil Company Gas Station, built in 1925?

But it’s not just historic business buildings. There are numerous residences that have the plaque of honor from the National Register of Historic Places, some like this simple cottage:

And some like this grander home:

Or something in between.

Check the individual retailer’s websites for information on open hours. You can also download the guided tour information here.

