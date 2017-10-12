Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Halloween is less than two weeks away and tomorrow is Friday the 13th. We have fun ways to get your spook on in the Twin Cities, plus some family friendly activities if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend!

Lantern Light Festival

It’s an amazing evening of dazzling lights and shapes. The Lantern Light Festival features enormous lanterns of all colors and themes – hand-crafted by Chinese artists. Some are over 30 feet high and others are up to 300 feet long. The festival takes place weekend through the end of October at Canterbury Park.

Pumpkin Nights

Beginning this weekend, you can take a trip through Pumpkin Nights!

Experience the essence of Halloween in ten lands with over 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins. There will also be fire dancers, a hay bale maze, and other family activities. Pumpkin Nights is open weekends in October at the Minnesota State Fair Grounds. Costume are highly encouraged.

Zombie 6.66k Race

On Saturday, the U of M is hosting a Zombie 6.66k race raising money for oral cancer research at Masonic Cancer Center. The race starts at 9 am at Coffman Memorial Union. Zombie makeup will be available at registration.

Zombie Pub Crawl

Finally, watch out Minneapolis, the world’s largest zombie pub crawl is this Saturday. Thousands upon thousands of undead souls with gather in the Warehouse District of downtown Minneapolis for a night of pub crawling, dancing, and live entertainment. There will be two outdoor stages, dozens of participating bars, and plenty of food trucks.