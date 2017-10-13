Diggs, Bradford Out Sunday Vs. Packers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Vikings’ offense has been ravaged by injuries this year – starting quarterback Sam Bradford has missed three games and played the first half of a fourth before being relieved, and rookie running back Dalvin Cook is out for the year with a torn ACL.
Friday, head coach Mike Zimmer delivered more bad news – Bradford will miss another game, and the Vikings’ No. 1 receiver, Stefon Diggs, is also out Sunday.
The Vikings have gone 2-2 since Bradford’s injury on the back of above average play from second-stringer Case Keenum.
The news could not have come at a worse time for the Vikings, who are gearing up to face the division-leading Green Bay Packers Sunday. Any game against the Packers is a tough tilt, but a depleted offense makes it an even taller task.
Starting guard Nick Easton will also miss Sunday’s game.