Time Running Out For ‘Rehab Addict’ Star To Finish Mpls. Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A reality TV show host has only a few more hours to fix up a house in north Minneapolis.
Nicole Curtis has until this Sunday to finish the work on a home on Hillside Avenue.
This comes after a community and court fight that has gone on for five years.
The city of Minneapolis sued the “Rehab Addict” star earlier this year, asking the court to take back the house Curtis bought in 2012.
A settlement agreement gave her until Oct. 15 to complete it before the city takes it back.
There is no word just yet on what will happen now.