University Of St. Thomas Dedicates New, 2-Year College For Students With Financial Need

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of St. Thomas held a dedication ceremony Friday for a new two-year college.
The Dougherty Family College will offer two-year liberal arts degrees. It was created to help students with great financial need go to school, with the goal of eventually getting a bachelor’s degree.
“Dougherty Family College students are no different,” Alvin Abraham, the college’s dean, said. “Our students are motivated, they’re smart, hardworking and ready to meet the challenges of our rigorous program.”
Dougherty Family College welcomed its inaugural class this year. In total, there are 107 students.