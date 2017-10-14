Esme Murphy’s Crock-Pot Recipes

Lindsay Guentzel, the producer for The Chad Hartman Show, joined Esme Murphy on WCCO Radio to talk crockpot weather.
“I’m a firm believer that you can use a crockpot at any time during the year but there is something about fall that makes people crave a warm, easy meal,” she said. “I prep all of my crockpot meals on Sunday so they are ready for the week. Every morning, you just fill up the crockpot, turn it on and head out of the day. There is nothing better than coming home to a meal that’s ready to go, especially one that is so easy to clean up after.”
Here are a couple of her favorite recipes.
Buffalo Chicken
Pork Shoulder