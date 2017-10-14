No Pheasants For Dayton At Governor’s Hunt

MARSHALL, Minn. (AP) — The seventh annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunt proved to be difficult for hunters in the Marshall area.

Department of Natural Resources officials say 153 hunters harvested 28 roosters during the Saturday morning event. The hunting parties of Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith did not take any pheasants.

Marshall was selected for the opener for its pheasant habitat and dog-friendly lodging.

Next year’s event will be held in Luverne, in far southwestern Minnesota.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

