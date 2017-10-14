Search Effort Continues After Miss. River Plane Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search continues Saturday for victims of a plane crash in Anoka County that killed at least one person.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Friday night near the city of Ramsey near Highway 10 and Cutter Grove Avenue.
Witnesses say a single-engine plane was flying along the Mississippi River when it hit some power lines and nose-dived into the water.
Boaters on a pontoon nearby pulled a woman’s body from the water. She was later pronounced dead.
Investigators said Friday night they did not know how many people were on board when the plane went down.
An Anoka County Sheriff’s lieutenant says Saturday’s search effort will utilize sonar, underwater cameras and possibly divers.
High water levels and a strong current will make it very difficult for crews to search for debris and other possible passengers.