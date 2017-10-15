Aaron Rodgers Has Broken Collarbone, Could Miss Rest Of Season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has a broken collarbone and “could miss the rest of the season.”

The Green Bay Packers made the announcement about their star quarterback in the third quarter at Minnesota. The Packers also posted on their official Twitter account that “there’s a chance he could miss the rest of the season.”

(credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Brett Hundley has taken over since Rodgers was hurt on the second drive of the game. The Vikings lead 17-10.

The Packers have also ruled out cornerback Quinten Rollins (ankle) and left guard Lane Taylor (ankle/knee) with injuries suffered during the game.

