Commerce Department Warning Of Diesel-Tainted Gas In Rochester Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Commerce is warning consumers that there could be tainted gas at stations in southeastern Minnesota.
Officials say diesel-tainted gas was delivered between Friday and Saturday afternoon to stations in the Rochester area from Magellan Midstream Partners Rochester fuel distribution terminal. Company officials with Magellan said an operational malfunction inadvertently added small amounts of diesel into the gas, affecting 87 octane gas distributed from the terminal and delivered to stations, convenience stores and truck stops in the Rochester area.
Magellan officials notified the state commerce department, and actions were taken immediately to recover and replace the contaminated gas.
State commerce department inspectors will be testing samples from the stations to make sure any issues are corrected. Inspectors will also investigate the operational cause of the contamination.
Officials say it’s unlikely the small amount of contamination will cause long-term damage to your car, but any consumers who bought gas in the Rochester area since Friday afternoon should keep their receipts and contact the Weights & Measures Division of the state commerce department at (651) 539-1555.