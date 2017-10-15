Family: Burnsville Teen Died Of Natural Causes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The family of a Burnsville teen found dead in a North Dakota State University dorm last month said Sunday he died of natural causes.
Devin Delaney, 17 of Burnsville, was a senior in high school and visiting friends at NDSU when he was found unresponsive in a dorm room at Sevinson Hall. First responders attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead.
Delaney was at the JCK Music Festival in Fargo the night before his death and was seen back at the dorm after the show.
Delaney’s family said Sunday they have received a copy of the medical examiner’s report on his death. It states he died of natural causes. His family says he passed in his sleep due to cardiac dysrhythmia, a consequence of myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart. It’s most commonly the result of a viral infection.
His family says the report indicates Delaney’s blood tested negative for drugs and alcohol, and there was no evidence of his death being caused by injury.