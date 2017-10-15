Minnesota Man One Of Hundreds Killed In Somalia Capital Explosion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota man is one of the several hundred people dead after a truck bomb went off Saturday in his native Somalia in what is being described as the deadliest terror attack in the East African country’s history.
Ahmed AbdiKarin Eyow was resting in his Mogadishu hotel when the blast ripped the building apart and killed him. His mosque, the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, says that Eyow leaves behind a wife and three children in Minnesota.
Eyow was one of 231 people to die in the explosion in Somalia’s capital. Officials told The Associated Press Sunday that the death toll is expected to rise as nearly 300 people were also wounded in the attack.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility. However, the Somali government has blamed the ISIS-linked terror group Al-Shabab.
According to the Bloomington mosque, Eyow was born in Somalia, fled the country amid unrest in the early ‘90s and came to settle in Minnesota in 1998.
After completing his degree in human services last year, Eyow had sought to find a job with the United Nations in an effort to “bring stability back” to Somalia. He left the U.S. on a work-finding trip last week and only arrived in Mogadishu hours before the bomb went off.
The church has started a GoFundMe page to help Eyow’s family. They say he was the family’s only breadwinner and also supported relatives in Somalia.