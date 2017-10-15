Sheriff: Menomonie Squad Car Hits Pedestrian Lying In Road

Filed Under: Menomonie, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An investigation is underway after a squad car in western Wisconsin hit and injured a pedestrian who was lying on the road.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in Menomonie shortly after 1 a.m. A Menomonie Police Department squad car was going west on Wilson Avenue when the officer saw someone lying in the roadway.

The officer tried to swerve to avoid the pedestrian, but couldn’t. The pedestrian was brought to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

The county sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

