4 Hotels At Disney World Now Welcome Dogs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time ever, four hotels at Disney World will let guests bring their dog with them.

The hotels near Orlando, Florida are Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney Port Orleans Resort-Riverside, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

The fees are between $50 and $75 a night. And included in that is “Pluto’s Welcome Kit.”

Pet owners will get a mat, bowls, pet ID tag, plastic bags, puppy pads and dog walking maps. Doggy day care and other pet services are offered nearby.

Disney says dogs staying in its hotels “must be well behaved, leashed in resort public areas and properly vaccinated.”

The pilot program is accepting reservations through October of next year.

Two dogs are permitted per room.

The president of BringFido.com told MarketWatch she believes Disney is trying to keep up with millennial consumers.

She says they are choosing to have children later in life, but their dogs have taken that spot in their hearts, and they want to travel with them.