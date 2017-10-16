Oh Deer, Arby’s Bringing Back Venison Sandwich This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Arby’s says its wildly popular sandwich, which sold out quickly last year in Minnesota, is bounding back into its restaurants this weekend.

Last year for the first time, Arby’s launched a limited-edition Venison Sandwich in five select hunting-centric states (including Minnesota). In some cases, the sandwiches sold out in less than a half hour.

Now, Arby’s says the sandwich will return Saturday at every Arby’s in America. Like last year, the sandwich will be available while supplies last, and they are expected to sell out very quickly.

“The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide,” said Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. “On October 21, we want hunters and meat enthusiasts across the country to visit their local Arby’s and enjoy this amazing sandwich. It’s a perfect example of the level of innovation coming from our teams and our commitment to creating experiences that guests can only get at Arby’s.”

In addition to the venison steak, the sandwich also comes with onions and a juniper berry sauce on a toasted roll.

Arby’s is also experimenting with a limited-edition Elk Sandwich, but that will only be available in three total locations in Colorado and Montana.