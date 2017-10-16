Woman Killed, Teen Seriously Injured In Western Wisconsin Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One driver was killed and another injured when a when pickup truck slammed into a car at a highway intersection in western Wisconsin over the weekend.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 8 near Balsam Lake. A pickup traveling east on the highway slammed into a sedan that was getting onto the highway from 170th Street.

(credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of the sedan, 38-year-old Aundria Schadow, of rural Balsam Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 16-year-old Jordan Klatt, of Emerald, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought him to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.

(credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

The teen’s father, who was a passenger in the pickup, suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor for the teen driver. It remains unclear if it played a role for the deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.

